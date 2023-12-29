Dan Granger’s Newly Released “Why is Sam So SAD?” is a Compassionate Discussion of a Very Real Mental Health Condition

“Why is Sam So SAD?: Seasonal Affective Disorder and Depression from a Child’s Perspective”: a considerate approach to helping young readers cope with mental health concerns. “Why is Sam So SAD?: Seasonal Affective Disorder and Depression from a Child’s Perspective” is the creation of published author, Dan Granger, who received his bachelor of special education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He received his master’s degree in early childhood education from Northern Arizona University. He is a certified reading specialist. He was a former teacher with fifteen years of experience teaching students from preschool through high school. In addition, he even tutored college freshmen.

Granger shares, “Sam has seasonal affective disorder or SAD. He will tell you all about it from a child’s view. Sam feels the winters are long and dark. The weather saps your energy.

“What causes it? Lack of sunlight.

What season is the worst for people with SAD?

What happens when you are SAD? You become lonely.

Who do you talk to when you are SAD? No one.

Are there things to do when SAD takes over? You bet!

Come and learn what you can do during the SAD season.

After all, just because you suffer from SAD doesn’t mean you have to stay sad.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Granger’s new book is a welcome resource for helping to open the conversation to promote the importance of seeking help when needed.

