Visionary leader Rohit Tikku takes charge as CEO of Bluebird Solar

Visionary leader and an expert in renewable energy sector in the sub-continent, Rohit Tikku has taken over charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bluebird Solar – one of the leading solar panel manufacturers in the country. Mr Tikku’s diversified work experience of 17 years is spread across roles in Sales, Distribution Management, Engineering & Project Management, and Business Operations & Development with Business Turnaround being a strong forte.

Prior joining as the CEO of Bluebird Solar, Mr Tikku has been the Assistant Vice President (AVP) (Product & EPC) at reputed solar manufacturing firm, Vikram Solar. Apart from Vikram Solar, he has over a decade of experience in the renewable energy sector, being associated with reputed organizations like Reliance Industries Limited, and Trina Solar.

“It is an excellent opportunity for me to be a part of the C-suite of an esteemed organization like Bluebird Solar. Being the CEO of the company, I look forward to staying fervently dedicated towards making solar energy the primary source of power, replacing polluting and non-renewable energy sources. My aim is to create innovative technologies, provide sustainable energy solutions, and empower communities; thereby leading the industry in the clean and affordable energy landscape,” noted Mr Tikku.

Bluebird Solar is a subsidiary of Bluebird Stabilizers – an eminent power conditioning brand with more than four decades of notable market presence. Having initiated its journey as a trader of solar products, Bluebird Solar has now emerged as one of the leading solar panel manufacturers in the country, having placed itself among the Top 5 Manufacturers in North India. The company has been recognised in top 5 (five) module efficiency in ALMM by MNRE for M10 bifacial Half-Cut solar modules and offers First in Industry 30 Years Warranty on complete M10 Half-Cut solar modules range.

“Mr Rohit Tikku is a leading expert in the field and comes with a rich industry experience of being a team builder. I am optimistic that his contributions in our company will catapult our endeavor to expand the company’s manufacturing capacity to 1.2 GW by Q4 FY 23-24 and subsequently to 2GW by the end of the next financial year. We look forward to major operational revamps under Mr Tikku’s leadership,” said Director of Bluebird Solar, Akshay Mittal.

As the CEO of Bluebird Solar, Mr Tikku is responsible for the formulation of business strategy and long-term strategy for Modules & EPC Solutions, and manages P&L for the organization. His role also entails working on critical initiatives to drive the business in the Utility segment, C&I Segment & market share growth as leading solar module manufacturers and EPC players in the Indian sub-continent and globally.