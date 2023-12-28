Mike League’s Newly Released “Journey of Love” is an Intimate Reflection on a Challenging Battle with Cancer

“Journey of Love”: a powerful account of the realities of what commitment truly means in a marriage. “Journey of Love” is the creation of published author, Mike League.

League shares, “This world is crying out and is hungry for some positive role models and examples. All age groups are searching and desperate to find such an example. This is the true story of one of those role models who show us how to live out a desperate battle with his wife’s cancer diagnosis. This is a love story, yes, but also much more than just that. It is also a story about courage, honor, and commitment. It is an inspiring story this world needs to hear about. They need to feel its impact and, most importantly, how to live it.

This would be an excellent topic to discuss in any premarital counseling all over this nation and beyond. If the reader reads this and gains a deeper understanding of the message in this story and applies it to their life situation, they and their families, friends, and future spouses will all be the better for it.

Read this and begin your own journey.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike League’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the powerful message found within.

Consumers can purchase “Journey of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Journey of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.