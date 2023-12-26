Chill 11 draws to a close

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Chill 11 drew to a successful close today. Featuring some 170 exhibitors and brands offering artistic, cultural and culinary delights as well as entertainment experiences, Chill 11 created an extraordinary retail-entertainment experience for Hong Kong and Macao residents, as well as visitors from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, gathering celebrities, renowned chefs, cultural and creative talents.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “Chill 11 was brought to the public for the first time. We were delighted to see the event serve as both a leisure destination during the holidays and as a promotion platform for local small and medium-sized brands and cultural and creative industries. The event has helped to increase the awareness of these brands and promote cultural and creative exchange in the GBA.”

Luohu hopes to build platform for cultural industries in the two cities

With Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (CreateHK)* as the lead sponsor, and supported by more than 100 partners, Chill 11 also offered entertainment experiences, along with more than 60 performances and workshops over four days.

Exhibitors welcomed the HKTDC’s curation. Dr Priscillia Wong, Founding Chairman of Chinese Western Culture Arts Association Limited said emotional consumption would play a key role in markets going forward, and Chill 11 was a visionary event, combining cultural, artistic and retail elements, bringing a platform for cultural and creative industry products. The Art Café in the event helped promote the brand.

Li Qian, Deputy Director of Shenzhen Luohu District Development and Reform Bureau, said the theme and whole layout of Chill 11 was very creative and interesting, offering visitors many photo opportunities. Luohu hoped to learn from Hong Kong’s trends, art and design in different areas and build up a platform for cultural industries in the two cities. Mr Li said that they had prepared trendy shopping guides for the event which were all snapped up on the first morning.

Visitors from GBA and local citizens enjoy gift bags and lucky draw

Mr Chan and his family bought postcards and bags at Chill 11, and also drew pictures. His son said the massive 32-metre-long inflatable entertainment facility Chill Castle was fun and attractive and he would come back if there were similar events. Mr and Mrs Yeung have participated in a number of HKTDC exhibitions including the Book Fair and Food Expo before. They joined Chill 11 on the first day and won accommodation in a local hotel in the grand lucky draw. They both said they were very happy, and the concept of Chill 11 was good.

There was a grand lucky draw. Prizes included two tickets to a popular singer’s concert held in the middle of January at AsiaWorld-Expo, round-trip flights to Bangkok, five-star hotel stays, theme park tickets, shopping vouchers, luxury watches and travel bags.

Chill 11 website: https://chill11.hktdc.com/en

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3HgOPyd

Veteran singer Jackson Wan Kwong (right), renowned for humorous songs, and new-generation rapper Taco Wong (left) performed at Chill 11 today Performers included a Guangzhou band busking in the event The Luohu District Government introduced singers, bands and artists from the district, showcasing the attractiveness of Luohu Award-winning works from the 2022 Sino-French Young Artists Competition Award (organised by the Chinese Western Culture Arts Association Limited) included Qin Chi-ho’s Tang Sanjue – Bring in the Wine, presented through the integration of digital arts and Chinese and Western culture Visitor takes a photo with a Mona Lisa theme at the cultural creative displays Christmas workshops were very popular among visitors Chill 11 featured many photo opportunities There was a grand lucky draw with prizes including a night’s accommodation at local hotel. The winners Mr and Mrs Yeung said they were surprised and excited Visitors bought a variety of cultural and creative products Star make-up artist Will Or, who was once a Good Night Show judge, staged a Christmas trendy make-up class to help people look stunning and festive for the Christmas holiday

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Clayton Lauw, Tel: (852) 2584 4472, Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

Phyllis Tsang, Tel: (852) 2584 4288, Email: phyllis.km.tsang@hktdc.org

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.

*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.



Topic: Press release summary