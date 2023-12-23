Japan – Honda to Begin Sales of New WR-V SUV in Japan

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of a new SUV, the WR-V*1, on March 22, 2024.

The WR-V features dynamic design and performance that will enable any driver to enjoy driving with peace of mind and a sense of trust, as well as the top-level*2 cargo space in its class.

WR-V product site: https://www.honda.co.jp/WR-V/ (Japanese)

(1) The vehicle name, WR-V, is an acronym that stands for “Winsome Runabout Vehicle.” The word “winsome” means “delightful” and “cheerful,” and the name represents Honda’s desire to create a vehicle people can use to enjoy their everyday lives with energy and enthusiasm.

(2) In the “compact SUV” class. Honda research as of December 2023.

Sales plan (in Japan, monthly): 3,000 units

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2023/4231221eng-wr-v.html.

