Hong Kong – Special announcement on fire in Yuen Long

Fire broke out at two tin-sheeted structures in Ma Tin Pok Village, Yuen Long at 8.39pm today (December 15). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.