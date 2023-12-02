Pop star with a soft spot for sports cars: Dua Lipa and Porsche join forces

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 1, 2023

Dua Lipa has always been a fan of sports cars and the Porsche brand in particular. Which is why the singer-songwriter and the sports car manufacturer are joining forces.

After attending the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in the summer, the now 28-year-old has immersed herself in the world of racing and Porsches unique history. At the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, she had the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving a Porsche for herself, when she got behind the wheel of an all-electric Taycan and both a current and historic 911.

What exactly this will involve has yet to be revealed, but details on the planned collaborations will be shared soon.