Porsche donates one million euros for immediate humanitarian aid in the Middle East

Porsche AG supports the Middle East emergency aid campaign of Aktion Deutschland Hilft

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Through its Middle East emergency aid campaign, Aktion Deutschland Hilft wants to help people in the region affected by the conflict and plans to further expand it as soon as the security situation allows. This is in line with Porsches holistic donation strategy.

We are greatly saddened by the hostilities in the Middle East. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all people who are suffering due to the conflict and those who have lost family or friends. Together with Aktion Deutschland Hilft, we want to provide help where it is needed most, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

The donation of one million euros from Porsche AG will be used for urgent humanitarian aid in the region. Aktion Deutschland Hilft connects relevant aid organisations and services, providing assistance in areas such as the distribution of food, water and hygiene products. The alliance also facilitates psychological aid on the ground and supports evacuation efforts, measures to protect the civilian population and the provision of medical care.

Andreas Haffner, Executive Board for Human Resources and Social Affairs also sees the donation to Aktion Deutschland Hilft as an appeal to the Porsche workforce: Porsche has always stood for a culture of openness and respect. We want to transmit those fundamental values well beyond the factory gates as well.