Hilton Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization

MCLEAN, Va. – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 10, 2023

The Board of Directors of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) authorized the repurchase of an additional $3.0 billion of common stock under the Companys existing stock repurchase program, bringing the total amount currently authorized for future repurchases to approximately $4.2 billion.

Hilton may purchase shares in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in such other manner as determined by Hilton, including through repurchase plans complying with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The amount and timing of any repurchases made under the stock repurchase program will depend on a variety of factors, including available liquidity, cash flow and market conditions. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Hilton to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

