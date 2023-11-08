Tee Jackson’s Newly Released “The Cross Has Spoken!” is a Concise But Impactful Reminder of God’s Comforting Grace

“The Cross Has Spoken!: MY SIN IS FORGIVEN AND FORGOTTEN FOREVER! WORDS OF PROMISE AND HOPE FOR ALL PEOPLE”: a thoughtful resource for daily inspiration and reassurance of God’s wisdom. “The Cross Has Spoken!: MY SIN IS FORGIVEN AND FORGOTTEN FOREVER! WORDS OF PROMISE AND HOPE FOR ALL PEOPLE” is the creation of published author Tee Jackson, a retired educator who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Jackie, since 1973. The couple has two children.

Jackson shares, “Author Tee Jackson shares this with you from his heart. This book is a book of encouragement. It is one of eight books of encouragement this author has published.

“The theme of this book is the encouragement that can be found by having a relationship with Jesus Christ. The blessings of God abound in these pages.

“The author has referenced numerous Bible verses and has an emphasis on joy, peace, and comfort. The pathway to your personal salvation is clearly outlined and detailed.

“Other works of this author are Rattle Them Palings, Must Have Been a God Thing, Lean in and See Jesus, Lessons We Remember, Access to Holy God, Legacies Do Matter, and When Our Time Comes.

“It is the prayer of this author that the Lord will bless you and yours for reading these messages of encouragement.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson’s new book is a welcome reminder of the worth found within a faithful relationship with Christ.

