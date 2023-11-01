Hong Kong – Lunar New Year fair stall auctions to start this month

Lunar New Year fair stall auctions to start this month ******************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) announced today (November 1) that stalls at the 2024 Lunar New Year (LNY) fairs will be put up for open auction in batches starting from November 13 (Monday).



The LNY fairs are to be held at 15 locations and will be open for seven days from February 4 to 10, 2024. A total of 902 wet goods stalls, 572 dry goods stalls, eight thematic stalls and 25 fast food stalls will be provided.



The upset prices range from $380 to $6,530 for wet goods stalls, $450 to $8,540 for dry goods stalls, and $2,280 to $120,470 for fast food stalls.



Apart from wet goods, dry goods and fast food stalls, eight thematic stalls will also be set up in the Victoria Park LNY Fair to sell festive commodities such as LNY food, spring couplets (fai chun), LNY decorations and other goods. The auction for these thematic stalls, with an upset price of $24,990, will take place in the AM session of the second auction day (November 14) for the Victoria Park LNY Fair.



The six fairs on Hong Kong Island, in Islands District and in Kowloon will be located at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Tat Tung Road Garden in Tung Chung, Fa Hui Park and Cheung Sha Wan Playground in Sham Shui Po, Morse Park in Wong Tai Sin and Kwun Tong Recreation Ground. A total of 790 stalls will be put up for auction.



The auction for stalls of the LNY fair in Victoria Park will be held for three days from November 13 to 15 (Monday to Wednesday) at the Assembly Hall, 2/F, Lai Chi Kok Government Offices, 19 Lai Wan Road, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon. The first auction day (November 13) is scheduled for fast food stalls and wet goods stalls, the second auction day (November 14) is scheduled for thematic stalls and dry goods stalls, and the third auction day (November 15) is scheduled for dry goods stalls. Due to the limited number of seats, those who are interested in bidding for a specific type of stalls at the Victoria Park LNY fair are invited to participate in the respective auction at the Lai Chi Kok Government Offices on the designated date.



The auction for stalls of Tat Tung Road Garden LNY Fair in Tung Chung will be held at the above-mentioned venue on November 16 (Thursday). The auction session is scheduled from 9am until completion of the auction.



The auctions for stalls of the LNY fairs in Fa Hui Park and Cheung Sha Wan Playground in Sham Shui Po, Morse Park in Wong Tai Sin and Kwun Tong Recreation Ground in Kwun Tong will be held at the above-mentioned venue from November 17 to 22. The auction sessions are scheduled from 9am or 9.30am to 12.30pm (AM session) and 2pm until completion of the auction (PM session).



Details of the auctions, the number of stalls and opening prices are as follows:



Victoria Park (Causeway Bay)

——————————————–

Number of stalls: 387



Auction date: November 13 (Monday)

AM session: Fast food (Stall Nos. A to D) and wet goods (Stall Nos. 209 to 268)

PM session: Wet goods (Stall Nos. 269 to 383)

Opening prices:

Fast food: $120,470

Wet goods: $6,530



Auction date: November 14 (Tuesday)

AM session: Thematic goods (Stall Nos. 83, 84, 141, 142, 163, 164, 185 and 186) and dry goods (Stall Nos. 1 to 42)

PM session: Dry goods (Stall Nos. 43 to 82)

Opening prices:

Thematic goods: $24,990

Dry goods: $8,540



Auction date: November 15 (Wednesday)

AM session: Dry goods (Stall Nos. 85 to 140)

PM session: Dry goods (Stall Nos. 143 to 162, 165 to 184 and 187 to 208)

Opening price:

Dry goods: $8,540



Tat Tung Road Garden (Tung Chung)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 16 (Thursday)

Number of stalls: 28

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $380

Dry goods: $450



Fa Hui Park (Sham Shui Po)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 17 (Friday)

Number of stalls: 129

AM session: Wet goods

PM session: Fast food and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $3,540

Fast food: $17,480

Dry goods: $7,800



Cheung Sha Wan Playground (Sham Shui Po)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 20 (Monday)

Number of stalls: 86

AM session: Wet goods

PM session: Fast food and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $500

Fast food: $2,280

Dry goods: $550



Morse Park (Wong Tai Sin)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 21 (Tuesday)

Number of stalls: 76

AM session: Wet goods

PM session: Fast food and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $1,500

Fast food: $5,000

Dry goods: $1,370



Kwun Tong Recreation Ground (Kwun Tong)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 22 (Wednesday)

Number of stalls: 84

AM session: Wet goods

PM session: Fast food and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $2,180

Fast food: $3,030

Dry goods: $2,130



In the New Territories, 513 wet goods stalls, 197 dry goods stalls and seven fast food stalls will be set up at nine fairs. They are located at Sha Tsui Road Playground in Tsuen Wan, Tin Hau Temple Fung Shui Square in Tai Po, Tung Tau Industrial Area Playground in Yuen Long, Tin Hau Temple Plaza in Tuen Mun, Yuen Wo Playground in Sha Tin, Shek Wu Hui Playground in North District, Kwai Chung Sports Ground in Kwai Tsing, Man Yee Playground in Sai Kung and Po Hong Park in Tseung Kwan O.



The auctions for stalls of the LNY fairs in Tsuen Wan, Tai Po, Yuen Long, North District, Kwai Tsing, Sai Kung and Tseung Kwan O will be held at the Assembly Hall, 2/F, Lai Chi Kok Government Offices, on November 23, 24 and 27, and December 1, 4 and 5. The auction sessions are scheduled from 9am to 12.30pm (AM session) and 2pm until completion of the auction (PM session).



The auction for stalls of the LNY fair in Sha Tin will be held at the above-mentioned venue on November 29. The auction session is scheduled from 9.30am until completion of the auction.



The auction for stalls of Tin Hau Temple Plaza LNY fair in Tuen Mun will be held at Tseng Choi Street Community Hall, 27 Tseng Choi Street, Tuen Mun, on November 28. The auction session is scheduled from 9.30am until completion of the auction.



Details of the auctions, the number of stalls and opening prices are as follows:



Sha Tsui Road Playground (Tsuen Wan)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 23 (Thursday)

Number of stalls: 116

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $1,770

Dry goods: $8,480



Tin Hau Temple Fung Shui Square (Tai Po)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 24 (Friday)

Number of stalls: 61

Stall types: Wet goods, dry goods and fast food

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $2,270

Dry goods: $1,450

Fast food: $5,480



Tung Tau Industrial Area Playground (Yuen Long)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 27 (Monday)

Number of stalls: 150

Stall types: Wet goods, dry goods and fast food

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $700

Dry goods: $1,350

Fast food: $5,480



Tin Hau Temple Plaza (Tuen Mun)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 28 (Tuesday)

Number of stalls: 46

Stall types: Wet goods, dry goods and fast food

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $1,490

Dry goods: $2,140

Fast food: $2,740



Yuen Wo Playground (Sha Tin)

——————————————–

Auction date: November 29 (Wednesday)

Number of stalls: 71

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $3,580

Dry goods: $4,570



Shek Wu Hui Playground (North District)

——————————————–

Auction date: December 1 (Friday)

Number of stalls: 69

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $710

Dry goods: $1,540



Kwai Chung Sports Ground (Kwai Tsing)

——————————————–

Auction date: December 4 (Monday)

Number of stalls: 96

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $490

Dry goods: $2,250



Man Yee Playground (Sai Kung)

——————————————–

Auction date: December 5 (Tuesday)

Number of stalls: 20

Stall types: Wet goods and dry goods

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $380

Dry goods: $450



Po Hong Park (Tseung Kwan O)

——————————————–

Auction date: December 5 (Tuesday)

Number of stalls: 88

Stall types: Wet goods, dry goods and fast food

Opening prices:

Wet goods: $830

Dry goods: $1,540

Fast food: $4,570



Bidders for LNY fair stalls must be at least 18 years old and ordinarily reside in Hong Kong.



Anyone can bid for more than one stall. A bidder must pay the bid price and register in person with his or her own name as the licensee of the stall immediately after successfully bidding for a stall. The bidder is also required to sign at once a licence agreement with the FEHD, or he/she will forfeit the rights to operate the stall.



All fair sites will be made available to the licensees three days in advance of the fairs (from February 1 to 3, 2024) for the setting up of stalls. In the event of any unforeseeable incident that will cause reduction of the whole licence period (including the duration for setting up stalls and the business period of the fair), the Government has the right to postpone the commencement date and shorten the duration of the period. The bidding price (licence fee) paid will be refunded to the successful bidder on a pro-rata basis without interest.



Stall licensees must completely remove the stall structure and all paraphernalia, together with all refuse, debris and unsold commodities (whether damaged or otherwise), from the licensed area before 7am on February 10, 2024 (9am for the Victoria Park LNY Fair).



The FEHD reminded licensees that the stalls are solely for the purpose of selling and promoting the sale of the permitted commodities, and no other activities are allowed in the licensed area. If the FEHD considers that any activity conducted by the licensee to publicise, promote, display, show or sell any permitted commodities in the venue is unlawful, contrary to the interest of national security, immoral or incompatible with the object of the LNY fair, the FEHD is entitled to direct the licensee to stop conducting such activity and the licensee must immediately comply with such direction.



Stall licensees should not destroy, damage or abandon any unsold commodities at or in the vicinity of the stall. They may surrender unsold flowers and plants left behind at the stall to the FEHD at no charge, cost or compensation whatsoever, before 7am on February 10, 2024 (9am for the Victoria Park LNY Fair).



According to the licence agreement, except inside designated stalls, licensees shall not keep, store or use helium cylinders in the licenced area. Whereas licensees of the designated stalls could keep, store or use helium cylinders in the licenced area, the quantity of helium should be such that a licence is not required pursuant to the Dangerous Goods (Application and Exemption) Regulation 2012 (Cap. 295E), i.e. equivalent to 150 litres of helium. Sales of floating LED glowing balloons and aquarium fish by stall licensees are prohibited at the LNY fairs.



In addition, as stated in the licence agreement, for wet goods stalls with a height of more than 3 metres from ground level, the licensee must, at his own costs, provide the FEHD with a certificate issued by an authorised person, a registered structural engineer, or a competent person under the Construction Sites (Safety) Regulations (Cap. 59I) to certify the structural safety of the stall structure before the LNY fairs are opened to the public. The height of wet goods stalls must not exceed 4.5m from ground level.



Successful bidders shall comply with all the stipulations and provisions as set out in the licence agreement. Otherwise, the department is entitled to terminate the agreement and the licensee shall immediately vacate the stall.



Details of the 2024 LNY fairs such as the public notice, the locations and layouts of the fair venues, commodities allowed for sale at the fair stalls, open auction arrangements and related rules, and a sample of the licence agreement are available on the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk). For enquiries, please call the FEHD hotline 2868 0000.