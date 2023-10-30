Expanded Distribution of Isaac Mashman’s “Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence” in Digital eBook Format

Author Isaac Mashman is pleased to announce the significant expansion of the digital eBook distribution for his acclaimed work, “Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence.” For the past two years, the eBook version of his book was exclusively available on Amazon and Google Books. Now, readers can access the eBook on more than a dozen new platforms, including Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Scribd.

One notable feature of this expanded distribution is that many of the retailers offer the eBook for free reading to premium members of their platform. For others, the eBook edition is available for a nominal fee of $2.99 USD. This comes in preparation for the audiobook version later this month which will be priced around $4. This pricing model ensures that the content remains accessible to a wide range of readers, making it a cost-effective way for individuals to understand what personal branding is and why they should be building their own.

Isaac Mashman, a well-known authority on personal branding, had this to say about the expansion: “This move to make my work available on more places will allow readers who are dedicated to their platforms of choice to gain access to something that was previously niche,” he notes. A move that comes in lieu of the second edition coming out in Fall 2024.

By offering the eBook on platforms such as Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Scribd, Isaac Mashman is providing readers with the flexibility to engage with his work wherever and whenever they choose.

