Hong Kong – HKSAR Government’s response on handling of visa application

HKSAR Government’s response on handling of visa application ***********************************************************



In response to media enquiries on a visa application, a Government spokesman issued the following statement today (October 28):

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will not comment on individual cases. As regards the handling of visa applications, the Immigration Department acts in accordance with the law and relevant policies (including that an applicant should meet normal immigration requirements, such as holding a valid travel document with adequate returnability to his/her country of residence or citizenship; be of clear criminal record and raise no security or criminal concerns to the HKSAR; have no likelihood of becoming a burden on the HKSAR, etc) in handling each application and will determine each application on its individual merits.

For details, please refer to the “Immigration Guidelines for Entry to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China” which can be downloaded from the website of the Immigration Department at www.immd.gov.hk/eng/forms/forms/id939a.html.