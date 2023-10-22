The Late Russell Batiste Tributes at Inaugural NOLA Funk Fest Through Sunday, October 22nd

Russell Batiste Band members will be joined by special guests including Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste Family members during time slot originally planned for Batiste to perform.

Russell Batiste Jr. photo: Matthew Hinton

Numerous tributes to honor the late Russell Batiste Jr. at NOLA Funk Fest

Several acts, family members to celebrate the life and music of the beloved performer.

The New Orleans music community is coming together to pay homage to the late Russell Batiste, Jr. at the inaugural NOLA Funk Fest this weekend. Batiste, a staple of the city’s vibrant music scene for decades, was scheduled to perform at the festival three times before his untimely passing in September. To honor his life and legacy, several acts, including Batiste’s relatives, have announced special tributes during their sets.

The tributes begin Friday at 1:45 PM with the Russell Batiste Opening NOLA Funk Fest Second Line and culminate Sunday at 3:00 PM with a special performance by Batiste’s own band with guest appearances by Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste family members.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Russell Batiste, Jr. We’re also focused on celebrating his life and massive contributions to music and culture in New Orleans and around the world. The tributes planned for the NOLA Funk Fest will give fans and fellow musicians an opportunity to come together and honor his memory,” said Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience Co-Chair Chris Beary.

Russell Batiste Jr. Tributes at NOLA Funk Fest

Friday (1:45 PM): The Russell Batiste Opening NOLA Funk Fest Second Line

Parade starts at the Barracks entrance to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, featuring The Original Pinettes and The Baby Dolls.

Friday (7 PM): Leo Nocentelli’s ‘Experiencing The Meters’

This headline act included Russell Batiste on drums before his passing. Russell’s brother, Jamal Batiste, will fill-in alongside other members of the Batiste Family.

Saturday (12 PM): David Batiste and the Gladiators

David Batiste is Russell’s father. Other members of the Batiste Family will join.

Sunday (3 PM): The Russell Batiste Tribute

This time slot was originally scheduled to be filled by Russell Batiste and his band. Russell Batiste Band members will be joined by special guests including Leo Nocentelli, June Yamagishi, Jason Mingledorf, Jazmine Butler, Jamal Batiste and other Batiste Family members.

NOLA Funk Fest

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

New Orleans Jazz Museum (400 Esplanade Ave.)

Single and three-day tickets for NOLA Funk Fest are on sale now, $45 for single-day admission and $100 for a three-day pass. VIP packages are also available. For more information go to https://www.nolafunkfest.com/ .

