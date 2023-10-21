A Book on Discipleship by Pastor Stephen L. Roy Will Be Showcased at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

Every scholar, pastor, seminarian, and teacher should have a copy of this book on their shelf! Eric Bass, Amazon Review

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet brings Stephen L. Roys An Examination of the Theme of Discipleship in the Seven Churches of Revelation to the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair will run from November 23 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the second-largest book fair in the world, gathering thousands of attendees every year to celebrate written literature. It is considered the most important and the largest event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world. Also known as the Feria Internaconal del Libro de Guadalajara, the book event is hosted by the University of Guadalajara.

One of the books that will be displayed at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023 is An Examination of the Theme of Discipleship in the Seven Churches of Revelation by Stephen L. Roy. The book covers the clear mission that the Lords followers must do: Go and make disciples.

The author takes his readers to the Book of Revelation to the specific letters from Jesus Christ. These letters will guide the readers to discover the importance of discipleship and what it means to be a disciple. It also carries the readers through the seven churches located in western Asia Minor. This book is for those who want to take discipleship seriously and for the pastor who stands before his congregation weekly with the purpose of making disciples.

At the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023, ReadersMagnet will display Roys An Examination of the Theme of Discipleship in the Seven Churches of Revelation at their exhibit at book GG38. Visitors are encouraged to visit the exhibit to check out the books display.

Get a copy of Stephen L. Roys An Examination of the Theme of Discipleship in the Seven Churches of Revelation on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Authors Biography

Dr. Steve Roy has been in the gospel ministry for over 41 years. Serving as a Senior Pastor since 1987, he has pastored several churches throughout North Carolina. He and his wife JoAnne were married in 1981 and have a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Daniel. Dr. Roy earned three degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary: Master of Divinity (1989), Doctor of Ministry, (1995) and Doctor of Education, (2017). Dr. Roy has served Hocutt Baptist Church of Clayton, NC since 2006.

An Examination of the Theme of Discipleship in the Seven Churches of Revelation

Author: Stephen L. Roy

Genre: Religion/Discipleship

Publisher: Covenant Books

Published Date: 2021