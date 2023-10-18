Rockhop Welcomes Matt Mahoney to Drive Sales Growth

Rockhop is excited to welcome Matt Mahoney to its business development team. With a remarkable background in enterprise software and services, Matt brings a wealth of experience and a track record of customer successes. Matt’s consistent commitment to measurable business results for his customers makes him a natural fit with Rockhop’s Values.

Prior to Rockhop, Matt spent more than 30 years building a reputation as a collaborator, a trusted advisor and a problem solver at companies including VMWare, Box, and Akamai Technologies. His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to customer success, make him an invaluable addition to Rockhop. Matt will play a pivotal role in expanding market presence and delivering exceptional service to Rockhop clients across the U.S.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Matt for many years, and I am both thrilled to have him on our team and relieved he’s not working for a competitor,” says Todd Golden, Rockhop CEO.

“When the team at Rockhop invited me to interview for this role, I was already flattered. They are truly a world-class collection of people. Having now an opportunity to positively influence their customers’ successes is a responsibility I am excited to take on,” says Matt.