Hong Kong – ArchSD deeply saddened by passing of contractor’s staff member

ArchSD deeply saddened by passing of contractor’s staff member **************************************************************



​The Director of Architectural Services, Mr Edward Tse, was deeply saddened by the passing of a staff member of its contractor in an incident that happened at the construction site of supporting operational facilities of Tsim Sha Tsui Fire Station Complex at To Wah Road, Kowloon today (October 10) and expressed his deepest condolences to the deceased’s family. The Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) has requested the contractor to provide appropriate assistance to the deceased’s family.



At about 2pm today, a 56-year-old male electrical worker who was responsible for conducting a cable installation work four metres above ground was found with head injury in the electrical room. He was sent by an ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and unfortunately passed away later.



The ArchSD has immediately suspended the relevant works and will render full assistance to relevant department to investigate the cause of the incident. The ArchSD will also strictly monitor the implementation of adequate and appropriate safety measures by all its contractors when carrying out work above ground.



The Development Bureau (DEVB) in September last year suspended the main contractor concerned from tendering for public works contracts in all categories until December 31, 2023. Regarding this incident, the DEVB will consider imposing further regulating action pursuant to the mechanism.