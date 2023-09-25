ZeroOutages Has Launched a Telecom Connectivity Revolution as a Global Provider of Satellite Internet Service With Integrated SD-WAN

ZeroOutages, a pioneering technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the world of global internet connectivity and network reliability, has recently launched its groundbreaking global deployment of its Managed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Telecom Network Service integrated with its patented SD-WAN technology.

“ZeroOutages is an evolutionary disruptor,” as stated by Gartner, recognized as one of the world’s best management consulting firms.

As an award-winning single-source provider, ZeroOutages empowers businesses with managed, secure, and uninterrupted LEO Satellite Connectivity in over 60 countries, with 1000+ scalable site-to-site locations and 100% private end-to-end connectivity.

The core features of ZeroOutages’ globally deployed LEO satellite-enabled services include:

Managed SD-WAN Services: ZeroOutages offers managed Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) services that come with enhanced Quality of Service (QoS). This technology ensures that businesses can optimize their network traffic, prioritize critical applications, and maintain seamless communication, even in the most challenging environments.

Meshed Networking: ZeroOutages’ solutions enable businesses to create a resilient and meshed network architecture that can adapt to changing conditions. This ensures that network performance remains reliable and responsive, regardless of disruptions or outages.

Integrated Network Security: ZeroOutages places a premium on security, providing integrated network security services to safeguard data and communications. This includes encryption, threat detection, and intrusion prevention, all designed to protect against modern cyber threats.

White Glove Technical Assistance: ZeroOutages goes above and beyond by offering white glove technical assistance, simplifying the deployment process for clients. With a dedicated team of experts on hand, businesses can rest assured that their satellite-enabled services are configured and maintained seamlessly.

50+ ZeroOutages Data Centers: ZeroOutages leverages a robust network of data centers to enhance reliability and performance, ensuring that businesses can operate smoothly and securely.

“What makes ZeroOutages truly unique is our global infrastructure with global reach,” said ZeroOutages CEO, Daren French. “Our patented and award-winning SD-WAN technology integrated with our LEO satellite service and managed global deployment has been a game changer. So now, whether it’s connectivity to the Internet, between branch offices, or remote worker deployments, we can get and keep you connected in over 60 countries, with 1000+ scalable site-to-site locations and 100% private end-to-end connectivity.”

As the tech industry continues to evolve, ZeroOutages remains at the forefront, driving innovation and setting new standards for global network connectivity and security solutions.

