Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Cheung Ka-long on winning gold medal, Ryan Choi and Vivian Kong on each winning bronze medal in Asian Games (with photo)

SCST congratulates Cheung Ka-long on winning gold medal, Ryan Choi and Vivian Kong on each winning bronze medal in Asian Games (with photo)



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (September 24) congratulated fencing athletes Cheung Ka-long on winning a gold medal in Men’s Foil Individual at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Asian Games), Ryan Choi on winning a bronze medal in the same event, as well as Vivian Kong on winning a bronze medal in Women’s Épée Individual at the Asian Games.

Mr Yeung said, “With their superb fencing skills, Cheung, Choi and Kong performed well throughout the competition. Their achievements make our high hopes come true. I am very pleased with their excellent performance, as well as their demonstration of the demeanour of great athletes. I believe all of us will share the joy.”