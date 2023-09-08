Hong Kong – Announcement by Judiciary on arrangements under extreme conditions (2)

Announcement by Judiciary on arrangements under extreme conditions (2) **********************************************************************



Having regard to the Government’s announcement that the “extreme conditions” will end at midnight, the Judiciary has announced that all hearings of the courts and tribunals which were affected will be resumed on the next working day (September 11). Those hearings scheduled for tomorrow (September 9) will be held as scheduled.

Those who were due to attend court hearings today (September 8), including the jurors, should do so at 9.30am on September 11.

Those who have been summoned for jury empanelment in the High Court today are not required to attend court until further notice in writing.

Court/tribunal registries and offices will open at 8.45am on September 11. Court users may also use the integrated Court Case Management System (iCMS) for electronic services provided by the registries of the District Court and Magistrates’ Courts as usual. Any documents filed via the iCMS during the registries’ closure period will be deemed to have been received upon their reopening.

It is anticipated that there will be a significant number of people going to the courts. In particular, for the High Court, District Court and West Kowloon Law Courts Building, given the need for security screening, court users are advised to arrive at the court buildings earlier to allow time for screening, particularly during the peak hours in the morning.