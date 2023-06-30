Kenneth Sousa Teaches Children and Preteens an Important Lesson in His Children’s Book “I’m Bored”

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Kenneth Sousas childrens book Im Bored was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. The literary festival, which is the largest literary festival in the country, took place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Im Bored tells a story of a dog named Scampy. This childrens book is written from a dogs perspective. Scampy is a watchdog. For most of his life, he is chained in a dog house in the yard of his owners house. Occasionally, his owners take him inside the house during nighttime. When in the yard, he experiences the heat of the summer and the freezing temperature during the winter. In addition to his everyday problems, the neighborhood cat consistently annoys him. Even though he tries to chase the cat, he cant break free from his chains.

Scampy always longs for freedom and excitement. He dreams of seeing the world outside the fence. One day, he manages to escape the yard when a visiting workman enters the home. Scampy learns the hard lesson of what it is like to live outside the home. Boredom triggers Scampy to seek change and freedom from his confinement.

This childrens book teaches parents that boredom occurs when energy is not channeled into an activity that provides fulfillment.

Get a copy of Kenneth J. Sousas Im Bored on Amazonand Barnes & Noble.

Know author Kenneth J. Sousa and his works by visiting https://www.authorkennethjsousa.com

Author Bio

Kenneth J. Sousa is a disabled Vietnam veteran and a graduate of Boston Universitys College of Communications, where he won awards for Vietnam Nightmares and Dont Wait, which aired on WBZ TV. He is the author of seven books, including the award-winning Man-Dar and Kill a Cow. Ken lives in Florida with his wife, Midge.

Im Bored

Author | Kenneth J. Sousa

Published date | December 24, 2022

Publisher | Brilliant Books Literary

Genre | Animal Fiction