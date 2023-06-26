Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents Life Coaching Training Intensive

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present a Life Coaching Intensive on July 15, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at WDA Headquarters in Fayetteville, Georgia. WDA trainer and Certified John Maxwell speaker and coach, Sean Hall, will lead the intensive.

WDA reports that the intensive will include training sessions, workshops, complimentary manuals and workbooks, and strategic growth-initiative tools for intentional and relational life coaching. Sessions will cover such topics as strategic growth plan creation, life coaching training through WDA methodology, case studies, and real-life application models. Upon completion of course application work, attendees will be eligible for a Life Coach certification through Worldwide Discipleship Association.

Early bird registration is now open for $159.99 and will close on June 30. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/life-coaching-intensive-tickets-616106801027.

“Sean has played a pivotal role in my life,” said Sean Rawson, regarding Sean Hall’s impact and effectiveness as a Life Coach and trainer. “His consistency and willingness to ask the hard questions has allowed me to grow significantly as a man, husband, dad, real estate professional, and disciple of Jesus.”

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus did. WDA has been serving the metro Atlanta area since 1974.