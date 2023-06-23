Official Announcement: Nacho

WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernndez have agreed an extension to our captains contract, keeping him tied to the club until the 30th of June 2024.

Nacho has represented Real Madrid for 22 years, ever since joining the clubs Under-11s academy side back in 2001.

He has made 319 appearances for the Real Madrid first team, winning 23 trophies:5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Nacho has also picked up 24 international caps with Spain,recently being crowned champion of the Nations League 2023.