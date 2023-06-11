CloudDefense.AI Discovers Critical Data Leak Exposing EV Drivers’ Data at Oil Giant Shell

CloudDefense.AI uncovers a significant security breach, exposing the personal information of millions of EV drivers and even the information of the CEO of Greenlots, Andreas Lips, which was acquired by Shell in 2019. The breach highlights vulnerabilities in Shell’s security.

CloudDefense.AI uncovers a significant security breach, exposing the personal information of millions of EV drivers and even the information of the CEO of Greenlots, Andreas Lips, which was acquired by Shell in 2019. The breach highlights vulnerabilities in Shell’s security.

“Protecting organizations from cyber attacks is at the core mission at CloudDefense.AI. We are committed to empowering organizations with robust cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their valuable information and protect them from hackers.”

– Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI

CloudDefense.AI, a leading cybersecurity company, has uncovered a critical data leak at Shell, exposing the personal information of electric vehicle (EV) drivers who use their charging stations. Shockingly, the breach also compromised the personal details of Shell’s CEO.

The data, seen by TechCrunch, contained names, email addresses, and phone numbers of fleet customers who use the EV charging network. The database included the names of fleet operators, which identified organizations — such as police departments — with vehicles that recharge on the network.

The database also contained the locations of Shell’s EV charging stations, including private residential charging points. One of the exposed records seen by TechCrunch contained a residential address belonging to Greenlots CEO Andreas Lips.

It’s not clear what resulted in the database becoming publicly exposed, or how long the data was public — though some of the information is as recent as 2023.

CloudDefense.AI’s researcher contacted Shell after discovering the exposed database. TechCrunch alerted Shell after our researcher did not hear back from the company. A short time after TechCrunch contacted Shell, the database became inaccessible.

A spokesperson from Shell, Anna Arat said, “Shell has taken steps to contain and identify an exposure of Shell Recharge Solutions data. We are investigating the incident, continue to monitor our IT systems, and will take any necessary future actions accordingly.”

