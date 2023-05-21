Hong Kong – Robotics for a better life

Robotics for a better life **************************



In its quest to promote the use of innovative technology geared towards benefitting people in their daily lives, the Smart Government Innovation Lab of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer collaborated with a local start-up to develop a guiding robot that escorts those in need.



The lab showed news.gov.hk the robot’s special features and revealed the inspiration behind building such a project.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (May 21) in text and video format.