Enzolytics Inc. CEO: Getting Healthy is an Important New Year’s Resolution

Making a promise to live a healthier life is a popular New Year’s Resolution.

“As a biotech company that develops therapies for a variety of diseases, we want everyone to live better lives,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of the Texas-based Enzolytics, Inc. “The new year lets us reflect on how we can live happier lives. Your health is a good start.

The American Medical Association lists the following tips to make good on a healthier living resolution:

Boost exercise and manage stress

Limit processed foods, sugary drinks

Get vaccinated

Schedule health screenings

Know your blood pressure numbers

Learn your type 2 diabetes risk

Drink alcohol in moderation, consider quitting smoking

Follow doctor’s orders for prescribed pills

“These are all great suggestions to help you along the path to a healthier life,” Mr. Cotropia said. “You can also research dietary supplements that may help you. Eighty percent of Americans are taking dietary supplements, the highest number on record.”

Enzolytics has developed IPF Immune™, a nutritional supplement that supports the immune system.

“During the past several years, people have sought out immune boosting supplements,” said Harry H. Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “People are more concerned about their health than ever before.”

Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which is gluten-free, is a nutritional supplement that is taken orally two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“We are rolling out IPF Immune™ in the coming months,” Mr. Cotropia said. “IPF Immune™ is now available on OneLavi.com.

“Now is the time to take control of your health,” he added. “Getting healthy is a great New Year’s Resolution.”

To purchase IPF Immune™, please visit OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

1101 Raintree Circle

Allen, Texas 75013

Research Center

Enzolytics, Inc.

Texas A&M University

Institute for Preclinical Studies

College Station, TX 77843-44

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases.