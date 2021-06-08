Hong Kong – ExCo Non-official Members visit Tuen Ma Line new stations (with photos)

ExCo Non-official Members visit Tuen Ma Line new stations (with photos) ***********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Executive Council Secretariat:



Non-official Members of the Executive Council (ExCo Non-official Members) today (June 7) visited the two new stations of the Tuen Ma Line, namely Sung Wong Toi Station and To Kwa Wan Station, to learn about the preparations for the full opening of the Tuen Ma Line on June 27.



Accompanied by the Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank Chan Fan; the Permanent Secretary for Transport and Housing (Transport), Ms Mable Chan; the Chairman of the MTR Corporation Limited (MTRCL), Dr Rex Auyeung; the MTRCL’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jacob Kam; and the MTRCL’s Managing Director – Operations and Mainland Business, Mr Adi Lau, the ExCo Non-official Members first visited Sung Wong Toi Station. Sung Wong Toi Station is an underground station located in the southwest of the Kai Tak Development area, neighbouring Olympic Avenue and Sung Wong Toi Garden in Kowloon City. The station design has integrated historical and modern elements, and is conveniently connected to facilities and shops in the area through multiple exits and entrances.



The ExCo Non-official Members then took a special train from Sung Wong Toi Station to To Kwa Wan Station. To Kwa Wan Station is constructed underneath Ma Tau Wai Road, with daily life in the community as its design motif. In particular, an art piece entitled “Home”, which was created in collaboration with the local community and showcases photographs and stories from over 100 To Kwa Wan residents, is displayed at and has transformed the station concourse into a time capsule of the To Kwa Wan community.



The ExCo Non-official Members expressed appreciation to the MTRCL for incorporating elements of the community and historic preservation in its station design, as well as introducing new concepts into the stations such as a roving service team, robot assistants and smart customer service centres which will improve the travel experience of passengers. With the full commissioning of the Tuen Ma Line and its 27 stations, the ExCo Non-official Members are hopeful that this longest railway line in Hong Kong will bring more efficient and convenient railway services to the public commuting between New Territories East, Kowloon, and the northwest of the New Territories. The ExCo Non-official Members also thanked relevant government departments and the MTRCL for the arrangements and efforts made in preparation for the commissioning of the Tuen Ma Line.



The ExCo Non-official Members joining the visit today were Convenor Mr Bernard Chan, Mrs Laura Cha, Mr Chow Chung-kong, Mr Jeffrey Lam, Mr Ip Kwok-him, Mr Joseph Yam, Mrs Regina Ip, Dr Lam Ching-choi, Mr Kenneth Lau and Mr Horace Cheung.

