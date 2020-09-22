BIG FM RINGS IN FESTIVITIES WITH ‘BIG MAHALAYA’, NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS LEADING PODCAST PLATFORMS!

~ The recreation of the classic Mahishasura Mardini was played at 4 am across 18 stations and will be available on over 20 audio-streaming platforms this year ~

National, 22 September 2020: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country has spearheaded various purpose-driven initiatives that help bring about the much-needed evolution in society. For over 80 years, Bengalis all over India have been celebrating Mahalaya, listening to the recital of Mahishasura Mardini which marks the beginning of Durga Puja. Challenging the age-old gender stereotype once again, BIG FM, ushered in the auspicious occasion with the Nayi Dhun as it played the BIG Mahalaya, recreated in the melodious voice of singer Swagata Laxmi. The radio network played the programme at 4 am across 18 stations including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Surat, and Guwahati amongst others.

Taking the festivities a notch higher, BIG Mahalaya is also being made available across more than 20 podcast platforms this year reaching out to over 10 million consumers. While the digital reach has been exceptional, on-air the 46 minutes special was tuned-in to by over 2.3 million listeners during the wee hours of the morning.

Since time known Mahalaya has always been recited in a male voice, that of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s, which is tuned to on radio by over 10 crore Bengalis. However, breaking the cultural norm whilst keeping its ideologies firmly rooted in traditions, BIG FM’s rendition of the divine melody reinforces the ideals of inclusivity and equality. Durga Puja has always been a true representation of an empowered woman and BIG Mahalaya is a befitting reimagination of the sacred chant with a new and unconventional perspective.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and we were keen to give our listeners a combination of tradition with a hint of freshness. The campaign that challenged the status-quo and brought about a positive change was well-received amongst our listeners, and this year we are glad that we could embrace the same spirit of joy and inclusivity. We are also happy to share the recreated version of the classic for our listeners across leading audio streaming platforms. With this, we hope to bring everyone together in welcoming the upcoming festivities.”

BIG Mahalaya is already live on Spotify, Aawaz, Hubhopper, Bullhorn, Listen Notes and will be soon available on other platforms like Gaana, Google Play Music, Amazon Alexa, Saregama Carvaan, Ola Play, Samsung Bixby, Tune In, Google Podcasts, Podkicker, Apple, I Hearts, Digital podcast, Player FM and many others.