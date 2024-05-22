Utah’s Moving and Storage Company Expands Offerings to Include Unpacking Services

Family-owned and operated Utah moving company begins offering unpacking services to help clients with every aspect of their move from start to finish.

Based in Orem, Utah, Utah’s Moving and Storage Company offers various moving services to businesses and residents along the Wasatch Front. They regularly complete labor-only moves, provide white glove services, and everything in between. Clients can hire experienced movers to pick up and deliver a single item or pack, transport, and move all their belongings. Now, clients who leave the packing to Utah’s Moving and Storage Company can choose to have their boxes unpacked at their new residence as well.

Founded on the idea that moving doesn’t have to be the stressful experience that many people believe it is, Utah’s Moving and Storage strives to make moving as hassle-free as possible. Providing this experience for their customers begins with their crew. Crew members are highly trained professional packers and movers, and every individual receives the same level of training, whether they are new to the team or seasoned leaders. The dress and grooming standards they adhere to ensure they look professional and help customers entrust them with their belongings. Most importantly, the same crew that loads on moving day will unload at the customer’s destination. This continuity is essential to making sure items arrive in the same condition they were in before packing.

“The professionalism of our team is at the heart of our business,” stated Megan Martin, Marketing Manager for Utah’s Moving and Storage Company. “We invest in hiring and training each individual to the level of a team lead so they are prepared to provide the best service no matter what the circumstance. The care and attention they put into every move allows us to reduce the stress of moving day and make sure everything arrives safely and without damage.”

While moving day is labor intensive, the work leading up to a move and following it can be just as taxing. Unpacking and locating important items can take weeks, months, or even years. Utah’s Moving and Storage now provides a way for customers to complete this process in much less time. Their meticulous organization and labeling system allows crew members to help with the unpacking in addition to house packing services. They can help Utah’s families get set up and settled into their new house quickly so they can get back to living and enjoying life.

“Unpacking is one of those tasks that we all dread,” remarked Martin. “Unpacking that last box can feel like it will never happen. At Utah’s Moving and Storage, we want to help remove that dark cloud hanging over our customers. When we organize, label, and pack everything at the beginning of a move, we can offer unpacking services. We can help customers get everything put away in its place in their new home so they aren’t living out of boxes and hunting for their favorite items.”

To find out about Utah’s Moving and Storage residential and commercial moving services or to get a free estimate, call (801) 980-0223 or visit www.UtahsMovingandStorage.com.

About Utah’s Moving and Storage Company

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company specializes in providing an exceptional moving experience that reduces stress and worry. Their team is composed of licensed trained professionals and they offer flexible scheduling.