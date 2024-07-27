Meals on Wheels South Florida Receives Grant from Meals on Wheels America to Address Social Isolation and Loneliness in South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida was awarded a Meals on Wheels America Social Connection Grant to overcome key operational barriers that limit adoption or expansion of programs that address social isolation and loneliness and meet the diverse interests and needs of older adults, particularly those in underserved or unserved communities.

This grant funding will expand the organizations social connection offerings through their Claris Companion Tablet Program. The Claris Companion is a remotely managed tablet that provides the perfect balance of social and healthcare features to help seniors thrive at home. This innovative technology solution is transforming the lives of seniors by reducing social isolation and loneliness with meaningful online connections to friends, family, and caregivers.

One in three seniors reports feeling lonely, which has been shown to increase their risk of health complications and negatively impact their well-being, said Ellie Hollander, Meals on Wheels America President and CEO. For many Meals on Wheels clients, the volunteer delivering their meal is the only person they will see that day. Programs that foster social connection serve as an invaluable way to reduce isolation and loneliness. Thats why were proud to support local Meals on Wheels programs with these grants.

$100,000 in grants were awarded to 10 local Meals on Wheels programs as part of the Meals on Wheels America Social Connection grant program. In total, Meals on Wheels America has awarded $3.6 million in grants to local providers in 2024. Funding for Meals on Wheels South Floridas grant was made possible by Caesars Foundation, a Meals on Wheels America national partner. Caesars Foundation is committed to creating thriving communities with equitable access to the fundamentals for a good life including nutritious food and social connections.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels South Floridas efforts to address social isolation and loneliness in their region, please visit mowsoflo.org.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Founded in 1984, Meals on Wheels South Florida is a nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief programs and services to the senior community. With the dedication of community volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Floridas seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Included in their list of programs and services are home meal delivery, meals and grooming for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education, senior companion tablets and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit www.mowsoflo.org.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About Caesars Foundation

The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by Caesars Entertainment and is the entity through which Caesars funds non-profit programs. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting the communities in which Caesars Entertainment operates with an ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, the community, and society at large. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment’s corporate social responsibility, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

