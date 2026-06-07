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Dimple Hayathi: ‘Unfortunately starlets are stereotyped by image which.’

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Leslie Atkins
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07 Jun 2026, 6:44 am

After the release of the sports drama Peddithe makers have actually been dealing with reaction for the representation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The criticism that has actually been directed towards the makers implicate them of the objectifying way in which Janhvi’s character was revealed on screen. In the middle of the discussion surrounding the function that females stars get in movie theater, that has actually emerged following the criticism, star Dimple Hayathi required to social networks has contribute to the it.

“I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, don’t blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than woman playing the role,” composed the star.

She included, “Unfortunately we are stereotyped by image which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform, whereas when the hero centered stories takeover the liberty to project. What we see is what we believe unfortunately. No body knows what gets into filmmaking it’s not under one persons choice but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking.”

Peddiwhich stars Ram Charan and Janhvi in the lead, was composed and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. On Saturday, the director dealt with these criticisms through a declaration, where he guaranteed that the worried parts will be altered.

< p lang ="en" dir ="ltr"> I’m so thankful today on this day all of us are discussing how starlets functions are being composed and the instinctive reaction to blame starlet after doing what she was provided, dont blame the starlet blame the system and makers who truly believe that’s what offers. and we stars get …

— Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 6, 2026

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