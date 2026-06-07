Dimple Hayathi: ‘Unfortunately starlets are stereotyped by image which.’

Upgraded on : 07 Jun 2026, 6:44 am

After the release of the sports drama Peddithe makers have actually been dealing with reaction for the representation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The criticism that has actually been directed towards the makers implicate them of the objectifying way in which Janhvi’s character was revealed on screen. In the middle of the discussion surrounding the function that females stars get in movie theater, that has actually emerged following the criticism, star Dimple Hayathi required to social networks has contribute to the it.

“I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, don’t blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than woman playing the role,” composed the star.