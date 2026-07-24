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Business Anil Ravipudi, Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram movie finishes very first schedule By Correspondent - 42

Upgraded on : 24 Jul 2026, 12:36 pm Director Anil Ravipudi revealed the release date of his upcoming movie even before the shoot started, locking it for the Sankranthi 2027 celebration season. The movie stars Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead functions, while Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty play the woman leads. It is being produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and provided by Suresh Productions, Smt Archana, and Zee Studios. The makers have actually now shared a significant upgrade, revealing the effective conclusion of the movie’s very first shooting schedule. With production advancing as prepared, the group stays on track to satisfy its revealed release date. The job is among the most distinguished endeavors for the production home, combining 2 leading stars in a multi-starrer.

The very first schedule was finished on a specifically erected set in Hyderabad, with Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty taking part in the shoot. Throughout the schedule, the group shot important talkie parts together with a grand tune. A number of essential series were likewise shot, and the makers think these episodes will be amongst the movie’s significant highlights.

The just recently launched first-look poster of Kalyan Ram got a remarkable reaction from audiences. Anil Ravipudi’s hallmark imaginative marketing project has actually currently produced strong buzz and raised expectations for the movie.

Keerthy Suresh is paired opposite Venkatesh, while Krithi Shetty stars together with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The movie has a strong technical team with GV Prakash Kumar making up the music, Sameer Reddy managing cinematography, Tammiraju as editor, AS Prakash as production designer, and S Krishna acting as the executive manufacturer.