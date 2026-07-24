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Avatar: Seven Havens teaser presents a brand-new world hesitant of the titular hero

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A still from Avatar: Seven Havens trailer

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24 Jul 2026, 1:01 pm

At the San Diego Comic Con, Paramount launched the teaser for the upcoming animated series, Avatar: Seven HavensThe studio likewise revealed that the upcoming series will premiere in Paramount + in the USA on October 9. An at the same time release on JioHotstar is anticipated, while a main statement is yet to be made.

Avatar: Seven Havensfollows the next Avatar after Korra, a native Earthbender called Pavi (Saheli Khan). The world, which is shattered by a catastrophic occasion in Korra’s time, think about’s the Avatar as a destroyer of humankind, not a saviour. Now, Pavi needs to teamup with her long lost twin Nisha (Aishu Devan) to conserve Seven Havens, while being hunter by both human and spirit opponents, before civilization’s last fortress collapse.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the developers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korrahave actually produced Avatar: Seven Havens

The voice cast of the upcoming series likewise consists of Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Avatar: Seven Havens is backed by Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios.

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