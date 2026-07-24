Nagendra Prasad leads socio-political drama Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene

Nagendra Prasad in Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene

Upgraded on : 24 Jul 2026, 12:45 pm

Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene (I Swear in the Name of Godincludes lyricist-writer Dr V Nagendra Prasad in the lead, the makers revealed at the teaser launch.

Marking the directorial launching of Guruprasad Chandrashekhar, the movie is a socio-political drama surrounded by concerns of language, identity and power. Having actually formerly worked as an author and assistant director on 2nd Half and Gandhi Mattu NotuGuruprasad now steps behind the video camera with his very first function.

“The film looks at Kannada and the social and political realities around it. The teaser introduces only Nagendra Prasad’s character and the political thread, leaving the larger story for the audience to discover,” states the director.

The narrative follows a male who takes an oath in the name of God and tries to bring modification to society, with the story tracing how his convictions move with time and scenario.