Yash Raj Films (YRF), India’s premier tradition home entertainment business, has actually selected Usha Rachael Thomas as Head of Communications Strategy. She will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.

Yash Raj Films designates Usha Rachael Thomas as Head of Communications Strategy

In her brand-new function, Usha heads YRF and its skill firm’s outward-facing story, covering press, social networks method, brand name voice, skill positioning and image management while reinforcing the business’s relationships & & footprint with worldwide and regional media. Usha will spearhead interaction techniques throughout YRF’s different service endeavors.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, stated, “As YRF’s services continue to grow internationally, how we inform our stories to the world matters as much as the stories themselves. Usha brings a mix of adaptive & & nimble newsroom impulse honed throughout twenty years of leading interactions for a few of India’s most significant media and home entertainment giants. Her viewpoint will contribute as we form interactions techniques, developed for scale and throughout all our companies. We anticipate the worth she gives our management group.”

Usha brings substantial experience throughout journalism, interactions and brand name method. A previous reporter with Indiantelevision.com and HT Media, she led Public Relations and Corporate Communications at STAR India’s Hindi, Bangla and Marathi GEC department, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) throughout its Hindi GEC, Cinema, FTA and Premium clusters, and MX Player, developing integrated techniques throughout a few of Indian tv’s most renowned fiction and non-fiction residential or commercial properties, covering OTT, movie, celeb brand name projects and business requireds.

Throughout her profession, Usha has actually led acclaimed projects acknowledged with an Abby Award Gold for the pioneering #ZeeforAll effort around the satellite best of Dangalthat included an industry-first ease of access function for aesthetically challenged audiences, and a Cannes Lion for “The End” project by Lux, to name a few noteworthy market honours. She has actually likewise led among India’s very first OTT company case research studies, on MX Player, in cooperation with MICA, released by Ivey Publishing, noted by the Harvard Case Centre, and included on Ivey’s Bestsellers 2025– 2026 list.

Usha will likewise be accountable for developing out placing methods in PR & & Social Media for all YRF Talents, consisting of Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari, Vaani Kapoor & & Shreya Chaudhry.

Check Out: Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures’ very first theatrical cooperation starring Ayushmann Khurrana is entitled Mupapa, set to launch on Feb 19, 2027

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