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Home Books Dhruv Vikram selects this movie of his dad to remake

Dhruv Vikram selects this movie of his dad to remake

By
Leslie Atkins
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Dhruv Vikram (L) and Vikram (R) in a still from Mahaan

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07 Jun 2026, 4:46 am

While Dhruv Vikram has actually constantly mentioned his dad as a motivation, throughout promos of his 2025 sports drama, Bison Kaalamaadanthe star called the movie as his very first one. According to Dhruv, because his acting launching in Aditya Varma was a remake (of Arjun Reddyand called Kartik Subbaraj’s Mahaan as his dad’s movie. Remarkably, at a current occasion the star was asked his choice amongst his dad’s filmography to remake.

“I am not sure if I can pull off one of appa‘s role as well as him. But I really like Bheema, and I would probably do a different version of the same story,” stated Dhruv.

Composed and directed by N Lingusamy, Bheema followed a gangster who gets captured in a clash in between gangs and federal government authorities, after choosing to redeem himself to lead a much better life. Apart from Vikram, the cast of the movie likewise consists of Trisha, Prakash Raj, Raghuvaran, to name a few. Harris Jayarj made up music for the movie.

Previously, Dhruv called Shankar’s Anniyan as his preferred efficiency by his dad. In the movie, Vikram depicted a guy who struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder, after suffering injury.

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