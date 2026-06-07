Star and vocalist Parineeti Chopra has actually revealed a brand-new musical task that is set to display a various side of her creative journey. The starlet just recently required to social networks to expose that she will quickly be launching a devotional tune, leaving fans curious about her most current offering.

Parineeti Chopra teases spiritual musical job; devotional tune to launch on June 8

Sharing a teaser of the track on her social networks deals with, Parineeti meant the spiritual style of the tune. Along with the teaser, she composed,” A prayer, an offering. Coming Soon!”

The statement rapidly captured the attention of her fans, much of whom revealed enjoyment about hearing the starlet provide her voice to a devotional structure. While Parineeti has formerly satisfied audiences with her singing capabilities in movie tunes and live efficiencies, this marks a fairly brand-new instructions for her musical collection.

Throughout the years, Parineeti has actually stabilized acting and singing, making gratitude for both. Her efficiencies in movies such as Chamkila Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraarand Hasee Toh Phasee have actually highlighted her adaptability as a star, while her musical trips have actually shown her enthusiasm for singing.

The devotional tune gets here throughout a substantial stage in Parineeti’s individual and expert life. In October 2025, the starlet and her spouse, political leader Raghav Chadha, invited their very first kid, a child kid called Neer. Ever since, Parineeti has actually been browsing motherhood while slowly going back to expert dedications.

Instead of instantly diving back into a jam-packed movie schedule, the starlet has actually checked out brand-new imaginative opportunities. Just recently, she introduced her digital talk program, Mommy Talks With Parineeti Choprawhere she participates in honest discussions with star moms and dads about the truths of raising kids and stabilizing individual and expert obligations.

On the acting front, Parineeti is likewise getting ready for her go back to the streaming area. She is set to heading an upcoming Netflix secret thriller, tentatively entitled TalaashThe series apparently includes her in the function of a mom looking for responses in a gripping and mentally requiring story.

Check Out: Parineeti Chopra signs up with Johnson’s Baby as brand-new brand name ambassador; launches nutrition variety in Mumbai

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