Japan – JCB and Fiuu Collaborate to Expand JCB Acceptance Across Southeast Asia

JCB and Fiuu Collaborate to Expand JCB Acceptance Across Southeast Asia

The collaboration strengthens JCB acceptance in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines through Fiuu’s acquiring capabilities

TOKYO // SHAH ALAM, July 23, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Fiuu, a leading fintech platform in Southeast Asia, have entered into a direct acquiring partnership covering Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

From left to right: Daniel Han (Head, Acquiring, JCB International Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., Malaysia Branch), Kenta Yanase (Country Manager, JCB International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Malaysia Branch), Shimpei Yamaguchi (Managing Director, JCB International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.), Eng Sheng Guan (Chief Executive Officer, Fiuu), Jacqueline Lim (Chief Business Development Officer, Fiuu) and Oon Wee Keong (Chief Operating Officer, Fiuu)

By enabling direct connectivity between JCB and Fiuu, this milestone supports payment processing across online and offline channels and contributes to a reliable and seamless payment experience for merchants and JCB Cardmembers.

Southeast Asia’s digital commerce and payments landscape continues to evolve, with sustained growth across digital transactions and card usage. As consumers increasingly engage in both online and offline commerce across the region, the importance of broad and reliable card acceptance continues to grow. These market trends create further opportunities for JCB and Fiuu to expand JCB acceptance and enhance payment convenience for merchants and cardmembers across the region.

“This milestone reflects the next phase of Fiuu’s regional acquiring growth. Businesses expanding across Southeast Asia need payment partners that can combine local market understanding, direct scheme connectivity, and operational depth. Our direct acquiring relationship with JCB strengthens that foundation, allowing us to support merchants with broader acceptance, greater consistency, and the confidence to serve customers across both digital and physical commerce,” said Eng Sheng Guan, CEO of Fiuu.

“We are delighted to partner with Fiuu as our Regional Acquirer for Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. As Southeast Asia’s payments landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Fiuu’s regional expertise, fast-growing merchant network, and multi-channel payment capabilities make it an important partner in expanding JCB acceptance across this region. Together, we are committed to making JCB more accessible to merchants and cardmembers while expanding the payment network for JCB Cardmembers,” said Shimpei Yamaguchi, Managing Director of JCB International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Building on the collaboration in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, JCB and Fiuu will continue to explore opportunities to expand JCB acceptance in additional markets across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, while supporting the evolving needs of merchants and enhancing payment convenience for consumers across the region. Together, JCB and Fiuu aim to further strengthen payment acceptance across Southeast Asia and deliver greater value to merchants and JCB Cardmembers.

About Fiuu

Established in 2005, Fiuu, formerly known as Razer Merchant Services (RMS), has grown to become one of the largest O2O (offline to online) digital payment networks in emerging markets. Fiuu recorded a Total Payment Volume (TPV) of over US$13 billion for FY2025, solidifying its position as one of the largest payment processors in Southeast Asia.

Fiuu, a leading B2B (business-to-business) solution provider, offers comprehensive payment services across Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong through its robust payment processing gateway. Integrated with local, regional, and global banks and schemes, it supports over 110 payment methods, enabling seamless online and offline payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants. Fiuu also provides a wide range of value-added services, including bill payments, telco reloads, e-wallet top-up services, and more, catering to diverse business and consumer needs. For more information, please visit our website at fiuu.com.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

Anna Takeda

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp