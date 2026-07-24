Hong Kong – Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions for 2026/27 academic year enters admission stage

Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions for 2026/27 academic year enters admission stage ******************************************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB) today (July 24) reminded students who have completed their online application and verification for the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions (Admission Scheme) that they should log on to the designated website from July 24 to August 2 to check their admission results, submit supplementary enrolment applications, and check their admission results of the supplementary enrolment stage.

The students concerned should log on to the admission system of the Admission Scheme under the website of the Education Examinations Authority of Guangdong Province (eea.gd.gov.cn) (Chinese version only) to check admission results. Institutions will release first-round admission results in batches following the order of first to fourth priority as follows:

First priority admission results – 9am on July 24 (Friday)

Second priority admission results – 9am on July 26 (Sunday)

Third priority admission results – 9am on July 27 (Monday)

Fourth priority admission results – 9am on July 28 (Tuesday)

Students who meet the minimum entrance requirements (i.e. Level 3 or above for Chinese Language and English Language, Level 2 or above for Mathematics and “Attained” in Citizenship and Social Development in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination) but are not admitted in the first round can complete their online supplementary enrolment through the admission system from 4pm on July 28 (Tuesday) to 4pm on July 30 (Thursday). During the supplementary enrolment stage, students can choose two institutions. Institutions will announce the results of the supplementary enrolment in batches following the order of first and second priority as follows:

First priority supplementary enrolment results – 9am on August 1 (Saturday)

Second priority supplementary enrolment results – 9am on August 2 (Sunday)

Students who have been admitted during the first round or supplementary enrolment stage will receive an acceptance letter from their respective institutions by post or electronically in due course. Students may contact the institutions directly for enquiries if necessary. Contact information of the student admission offices of institutions can be found in the Programme Directory of the Admission Scheme for the 2026/27 academic year (Chinese version only) on the EDB’s website (edb.gov.hk/admissionscheme).