Hong Kong – Reappointment of Hong Kong Productivity Council Chairman

Reappointment of Hong Kong Productivity Council Chairman ********************************************************



The Government today (July 24) announced that the Chief Executive had reappointed Mr Sunny Tan as the Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) for a two-year term starting from August 6, 2026.

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, welcomed the reappointment of Mr Tan as the Chairman of the HKPC. Professor Sun said, “Under Mr Tan’s sterling leadership over the past two years, the HKPC has provided staunch support for the Government’s innovation and technology policies and aligned its work closely with the National 15th Five-Year Plan in driving new industrialisation. He led the HKPC in supporting the Government’s direction of promoting the integration and application of AI across various industries. He also spearheaded the HKPC in establishing ‘The Cradle – Going Global Service Centre’ to support enterprises in leveraging Hong Kong’s international advantages to expand into global markets. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mr Tan to promote Hong Kong’s new industrialisation and advanced manufacturing, and nurture more innovation and technology talent.”

Mr Tan was first appointed as the Chairman of the HKPC in August 2022.

The HKPC was established in 1967 to promote productivity excellence in Hong Kong through providing integrated support to innovative and growth-oriented Hong Kong enterprises across the value chain. The HKPC’s main sectoral focus is Hong Kong’s manufacturing and related service industries, with the main geographical focuses in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The HKPC provides its clients with a diverse range of supporting services in product development, consultancy, training and technology transfer.

The membership of the Council with effect from August 6, 2026, will be as follows:



Non-Official Members

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Mr Sunny Tan (Chairman)

Mr Emil Yu Chen-on (Deputy Chairman)

Professor Samuel Au Kwok-Wai

Professor Viveca Chan E-nam

Mr Bryant Chan Wan-sing

Mr Brian Cheng Ho-wai

Ms Lily Ching Ngon-lai

Professor Jia Jiaya

Mr Geoffrey Edward Kao

Ms Vivien Lau Man-yee

Professor Matthew Lee Kwok-on

Mr Bernard Poon Che-wai

Mr Ivan Sze Wing-hang

Ms Jenny Tam Kam-lin

Mr Donald Tong Chi-keung

Mr Wallace Wong Pok-man

Ms Jennifer Yeung Yin-chi

Ms Zhang Li



Official Members

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Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry

Commissioner for Innovation and Technology

Director-General of Trade and Industry

Government Economist

Deputy Commissioner for Labour