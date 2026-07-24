Hong Kong – HKPF representatives attend 44th ASEAN Chiefs of Police Conference (with photos)

HKPF representatives attend 44th ASEAN Chiefs of Police Conference (with photos) ********************************************************************************



Representatives from the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) attended the 44th ASEAN Chiefs of Police Conference in Manila, the Philippines, from July 22 to 23, as part of the delegation led by the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China. The conference aimed to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing transnational crimes and emerging security challenges.

Themed “United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration”, this year’s conference brought together chiefs of police, senior law enforcement officials, dialogue partners, and representatives of observer organisations from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Participants discussed emerging crime trends, exchanged views, and established cooperation frameworks, with a shared commitment to strengthening transnational crime-fighting capabilities and safeguarding regional security.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr David Jordan, accompanied by two officers, met with representatives from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across various countries and regions to exchange views on strengthening efforts against cross-border crime, enhancing cross-border coordination, and optimising arrangements for joint law enforcement operations. They also held bilateral meetings with several senior law enforcement officials, including the Director of Management of the Royal Malaysia Police, Dato’ Sri Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Majid; Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force, Haji Azree bin Haji Abdul Manaf; Senior Superintendent of the Indonesia National Police, Mr Fibri Karpiananto, and the Commander of the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police and the Head of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Bangkok, Police Major General Jaturapat Bhiromkaew. The meetings underscored substantive exchanges on cooperation to combat cross-border crime, strengthening intelligence exchange, and promoting closer operational collaborations.

The HKPF will continue to promote policing innovation and regional law enforcement collaboration through various international policing platforms, including the INTERPOL, to strengthen cooperation with LEAs across various countries and regions, particularly in Asia, and make positive contributions to safeguarding global and regional security.