Hong Kong links Malaysian aspiration with Asia’s development chances

Malaysian organizations with local and international aspirations will have a chance to get in touch with Hong Kong magnate, financiers and expert services specialists, when the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) brings its flagship advertising projectBelieve Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK)to Kuala Lumpur on 11 August.

The full-day seminar, set to happen at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, will unite magnate, financiers, innovators, expert provider and policymakers from Malaysia and Hong Kong to exchange insights, check out financial investment and company chances and create brand-new cross-border collaborations.

Targeting Malaysian companies keen to broaden beyond domestic market

The seminar comes, as Malaysia advances its aspiration to end up being a more competitive, innovation-driven economy. The nation’s concerns, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, consist of speeding up commercial change, advancing sustainability and enhancing Malaysia’s connection with international worth chains.

Versus this background, TBTHK will show how Hong Kong can support Malaysian business pursuing local and worldwide development. The seminar will link services with recognized networks, expert services and market chances throughout ASEAN, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the larger China market and beyond.

Hong Kong perfect partner to tap local chances

Home to almost 10,000 Chinese Mainland and abroad business with local operations, Hong Kong is Asia’s prominent worldwide monetary and service centre. For Malaysian business, the city supplies access to a recognized community of international organizations, financiers, banks and expert provider that can support market entry, cross-border financial investment and worldwide growth.

Leung Kwan HoHKTDC’s Regional Director of South East Asia & & South Asia, stated at a press instruction in Kuala Lumpur: “Malaysia and Hong Kong share an enduring and equally advantageous financial relationship developed on strong trade, financial investment and growing service connection. As Malaysia reinforces its position as a local center for organization, production and development, Hong Kong can act as a superconnector and incredibly value-adder, allowing Malaysian business to understand their aspirations beyond the domestic market.”

“Through HKTDC’s networks and platforms, we intend to bring in more Malaysian companies to utilize Hong Kong’s benefits and link them with relied on partners, financiers, expert services and market insights, all to assist them access the huge chances all over the world, especially in the Greater Bay Area and the larger China market, with more self-confidence. At the very same time, through efforts like TBTHK, we will continue to reinforce service ties and assist Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland business broaden into Malaysia and the larger ASEAN area.”

Occasion highlights

Showing Malaysia’s progressing financial top priorities,TBTHKwill include conversations on RMB internationalisation, sustainability and green developments, Hong Kong’s function as a global monetary and organization centre, and health care services and developments.Algernon YauSecretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, andYB Loke Siew FookMinister of Transport Malaysia will be the visitors of honour at the opening event.

In addition to the seminar, some 30 Hong Kong provider and start-ups will include their flagship items and options in the exhibit’s Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to produce chances for cooperation with Malaysian individuals. Individually service assessments and on-site organization matching will help with offers and cooperation in between Malaysian and Hong Kong business.

A delegation of around 100 federal government authorities, magnate, innovators, start-ups and expert provider from different sectors– consisting of financing, service, expert services, development and innovation, ecological services, media and marketing– will check out company chances in Malaysia through conversations, networking occasions and service matching conferences.

The program will likewise consist of the Hong Kong Luncheon, supplying more chances for business neighborhoods of Malaysia and Hong Kong to link.

By combining magnate and decision-makers from both markets, TBTHK intends to deepen Malaysia-Hong Kong organization cooperation while supplying Malaysian business with the connections, know-how and market gain access to required to pursue brand-new chances throughout local and international markets.

Malaysia-Hong Kong strong ties

As an upper middle-income nation in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is an essential partner for Hong Kong. Financially, Hong Kong and Malaysia have actually seen their trade and financial investment ties deepen over the previous years. In 2025, Malaysia was Hong Kong’s 3rd biggest trading partner amongst ASEAN member states.

Relating to bilateral financial investment, at the end of 2025, Hong Kong was Malaysia’s 2nd biggest financier after Singapore, with a cumulative FDI of US$ 34.8 billion. In the very same year, Hong Kong was Malaysia’s 2nd biggest source of FDI after Singapore, with a net FDI circulation of US$ 1.6 billion.

For more details or to sign up for the seminar, please go to:

https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2026-kuala-lumpur/symposium/en/index.html

Image download:https://bit.ly/4fNraHs

A media rundown was kept in Kuala Lumpur on 23 July, throughout whichLeung Kwan HoHKTDC’s Regional Director of South East Asia & & South Asia, revealed information of theBelieve Business, Think Hong Kongflagship marketing occasion, to occur in Kuala Lumpur on 11 August Leung Kwan HoHKTDC’s Regional Director of South East Asia & & South Asia Believe Business, Think Hong Kongwas effectively hung on 27 November 2025 in Milan, Italy, promoting bilateral trade and financial investment. The next edition of the flagship advertising occasion will happen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 11 August



Media queries

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and company center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and service objectives to develop company chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise offers updated market insights and item info through trade publications, research study reports and digital news channels. To learn more, please see www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary