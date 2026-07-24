2026 Fields Medals Awarded to Four of World’s Top Mathematicians

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 23, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Throughout today’s opening event at the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) in Philadelphia, the International Mathematical Union (IMU) revealed the receivers of the 2026 Fields Medals.

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This year’s rewards went to 4 of the world’s leading mathematicians: Chinese mathematician Yu Deng of the University of Chicago; American mathematician John Pardon of Stony Brook University in New York; Canadian mathematician Jacob Tsimerman of the University of Toronto; and Chinese mathematician Hong Wang of New York University and France’s Institut des Hautes Études Scientifiques (IHES).

The Fields Medal is typically referred to as the Nobel Prize of mathematics due to its status. Granted every 4 years to 2 to 4 mathematicians under the age of 40, the medal acknowledges impressive mathematical accomplishment in existing work and the pledge of future accomplishment.

Each winner gets 15,000 Canadian dollars (roughly $10,600) and a gold medal bearing the visage of the Greek mathematician Archimedes.

“The four medalists exemplify the depth, originality and vitality of contemporary mathematics, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements at the International Congress of Mathematicians,” states Hiraku Nakajima, president of the IMU.

Extra Prizes Awarded

Throughout the event, the IMU likewise revealed the winners of other leading rewards in mathematics. Complete citations for these rewards are offered on the IMU site.

Shayan Oveis Gharan of the University of Washington got the Abacus Medal for mathematical contributions to computer technology.

Graeme Segal of the University of Oxford won the Chern Medal for impressive life time accomplishment in mathematics.

The Carl Friedrich Gauss Prize was granted to Yurii Nesterov of Belgium’s University of Louvain for mathematical contributions with considerable used applications.

Hannah Fry of the University of Cambridge was bestowed the Leelavati Prize for public outreach.

About the Fields Medalists

Yu Deng

Deng was pointed out “for his work in partial differential equations, including the rigorous derivation of the Boltzmann equation from hard-sphere dynamics for rarefied gases, the derivation of wave kinetic equations from nonlinear dispersive systems, and probabilistic approaches to nonlinear Schrödinger dynamics.”

He obtained among the most main formulas in kinetic theory and fluid characteristics – the Boltzmann formula – from the mathematics of clashing tough spheres. His work is a leap forward in a centuries-long mission by mathematicians and physicists to obtain the fundamental laws of physics from very first concepts – among the well-known 23 issues presented by mathematician David Hilbert at the 1900 ICM.

John Pardon

Pardon was pointed out for “his achievements in symplectic geometry, including new approaches to virtual fundamental cycles, Fukaya categories of Liouville manifolds and counting holomorphic curves, and for his contributions to other areas of geometry and topology, including group actions on 3-manifolds and knot theory.”

Pardon figured out how to count curves on particular shapes in the field of symplectic geometry, showing the 20-year-old MNOP guesswork, which presumed that 2 various methods of counting curves remained in truth the exact same. Those particular shapes, called Calabi-Yau 3-folds, are believed to design our universe in superstring theory. Pardon’s work has ramifications for representation theory, symplectic geography and quantum physics.

Jacob Tsimerman

Tsimerman was mentioned “for his role in the vast extension of the scope of o-minimal techniques within arithmetic and complex algebraic geometry, including the proof of Griffiths’ conjecture on the algebraicity of images of the period maps.”

He began by assaulting huge issues in number theory, utilizing algebraic geometry to see how shapes might expose residential or commercial properties of numbers. He then imported a principle referred to as o-minimality – a rational structure utilized to “tame” wild mathematical structures – from among the most abstract fields in mathematics, design theory, into algebraic geometry, with exceptional outcomes. In specific, his outcomes are deeply associated to the Hodge guesswork, among the 7 well-known million-dollar Millennium Prize Problems.

Hong Wang

Wang was pointed out “for her work in harmonic analysis and geometric measure theory, including applications of multiscale and decoupling techniques to the local smoothing conjecture for the planar wave equation, and major advances in Fourier restriction, Falconer distance sets, Furstenberg sets in the plane, and the Kakeya problem in three dimensions.”

Wang showed the three-dimensional variation of a century-old issue that’s basic to describe, yet tough to fix: How much area does it require to turn a needle such that it points in every instructions? In 2 measurements, one can skillfully move and turn a needle in just a small location, however an associated Kakeya issue in 3 measurements showed much harder. Resolving this issue has actually unlocked for a host of theorems and opinions in harmonic analysis, partial differential formulas, geometric step theory and other fields. The issue stays open for measurements 4 and greater.

Extra Information

The Simons Foundation, in cooperation with the IMU, produced videos including each of this year’s award winners. The embeddable videos can be seen on YouTube.

About the International Congress of Mathematicians

The ICM is the most essential and distinguished conference in the mathematical neighborhood, hosted every 4 years by the IMU. The 2026 congress, ranging from July 23 to July 30 in Philadelphia, includes numerous welcomed talks, panels and discussions on advanced advancements throughout mathematics.

This year’s conference is supported by the American Mathematical Society and the Simons Foundation and marks the very first ICM in the United States because 1986.

About the International Mathematical Union

Established in 1920, the IMU unifies more than 80 member nations, represented through their nationwide mathematical societies and academies. Together and through its members, the IMU motivates international cooperation and supports the advancement of mathematics in all areas of the world.

About the American Mathematical Society

Established in 1888 to more mathematical research study and scholarship, the American Mathematical Society satisfies its objective through programs and services that promote mathematical research study and its usages, reinforce mathematical education, and foster awareness and gratitude of mathematics and its connections to other disciplines and to daily life.

About the Simons Foundation

The Simons Foundation is a personal structure in New York City whose objective is to advance the frontiers of research study in mathematics and the standard sciences. Established in 1994 by Jim and Marilyn Simons, the structure supports transformative science through grantmaking, internal research study and public engagement. The Simons Foundation supplies grants in autism science and neuroscience; life sciences; mathematics and physical sciences; and science, society and culture. The structure’s internal research study department, the Flatiron Institute, establishes and releases computational techniques to advance standard clinical research study.

Contact Information

Vanessa Chung, International Mathematical Union: community@mathunion.org

Thomas Sumner, Simons Foundation: press@simonsfoundation.org

SOURCE:Simons Foundation



Subject: Press release summary