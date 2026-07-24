A take a look at billionaire Adani’s companies as he weighs beginning an airline company

A take a look at billionaire Adani’s services as he weighs beginning an airline company

Summary Gautam Adani’s corporation is checking out a brand-new airline company endeavor. The group currently runs 8 airports throughout India. Adani Ports handles fifteen domestic and 4 worldwide port centers. Their energy department concentrates on coal mining and sustainable power generation. The business likewise invests greatly in information centers and media.

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="US regulator seeks to bypass Indian government to serve Gautam Adani summons" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132573225,width-300,height-225,imgsize-83058,resizemode-75/us-regulator-seeks-to-bypass-indian-government-to-serve-gautam-adani-summons.jpg"> Reuters Gautam Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship group is thinking about introducing a brand-new airline company in a relocation that might possibly improve competitors in a market controlled by IndiGo and Air India.

Here are information of Adani Group’s other companies:

Airports: Having actually gone into the sector in 2019, the group runs 8 airports throughout India, consisting of Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, through its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, which has an existence in highways, realty and facilities.

Having actually gone into the sector in 2019, the group runs 8 airports throughout India, consisting of Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, through its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, which has an existence in highways, realty and facilities. Port operations: Adani Ports is India’s leading personal operator by volume and handles 15 domestic ports, consisting of the nation’s busiest personal port, Mundra, in the western state of Gujarat. Outside India, Adani Ports owns 4 ports throughout Australia, Colombo, Israel, and Tanzania.

Adani Ports is India’s leading personal operator by volume and handles 15 domestic ports, consisting of the nation’s busiest personal port, Mundra, in the western state of Gujarat. Outside India, Adani Ports owns 4 ports throughout Australia, Colombo, Israel, and Tanzania. Cement: The group got in the market in 2022, inking its biggest-ever handle the sector by getting Holcim AG’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC. It has actually been on an acquisition spree in a quote to fall India’s leading cement maker, UltraTech Cement.