A take a look at billionaire Adani’s companies as he weighs beginning an airline company

A take a look at billionaire Adani’s services as he weighs beginning an airline company
ReutersLast Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:40:00 AM IST
Summary
Gautam Adani’s corporation is checking out a brand-new airline company endeavor. The group currently runs 8 airports throughout India. Adani Ports handles fifteen domestic and 4 worldwide port centers. Their energy department concentrates on coal mining and sustainable power generation. The business likewise invests greatly in information centers and media.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship group is thinking about introducing a brand-new airline company in a relocation that might possibly improve competitors in a market controlled by IndiGo and Air India.
Here are information of Adani Group’s other companies:
- Airports: Having actually gone into the sector in 2019, the group runs 8 airports throughout India, consisting of Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, through its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, which has an existence in highways, realty and facilities.
- Port operations: Adani Ports is India’s leading personal operator by volume and handles 15 domestic ports, consisting of the nation’s busiest personal port, Mundra, in the western state of Gujarat. Outside India, Adani Ports owns 4 ports throughout Australia, Colombo, Israel, and Tanzania.
- Cement: The group got in the market in 2022, inking its biggest-ever handle the sector by getting Holcim AG’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC. It has actually been on an acquisition spree in a quote to fall India’s leading cement maker, UltraTech Cement.
- Energy: It mines thermal coal and produces power through its energies firm Adani Power, which is sent through Adani Energy Solutions. Adani Green Energy concentrates on solar, wind and hybrid power generation and has an existence in a lots Indian states. Adani Total Gas disperses piped gas and is run in collaboration with TotalEnergies.
- Information centres: The group in May partnered with Uber to establish the ride-hailing platform’s very first information centre in India. In February, the group stated it would invest $100 billion to construct renewable-powered AI-ready information centres by 2035, signing up with a host of business that increase financial investments to place India as a competitor in the worldwide AI race.
- Media: Adani Group obtained a bulk stake in Quintillion Business Media, a monetary news digital media platform, in 2022. The group struck offers to manage majority stakes in news broadcaster NDTV in 2022 and news firm IANS in 2023.