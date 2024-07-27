Michael Fugler Appears on ConnectedCapital.Fund Webinar, “Fund of Funds vs. Co-General Partners: Solving the Capital Raiser’s Dilemma”

Michael Fugler appears on Webinar speaking to Fund of Fund Managers and Co-GPs and audience members interested in learning the roles of these important positions.

Webinar focus: comparative analysis of Fund of Funds vs. Co-GPs; deal economics for Fund of Funds vs. Co-GPs; decision-making frameworks tailored to Co-GP vs. Fund of Funds model; each model’s unique benefits and challenges; insights from experienced fund managers, a platform provider and an SEC attorney to help navigate your investment decisions with confidence.

The panel features Avestor, Inc. founder, Sanjay Vora, who discussed the technical and operational aspects of Fund of Funds and shared insights on building customizable Fund of Funds platforms.

Sanjay was joined by Jeff Greenberg, Equity Fund Manager and SEC attorney; Madhavi Jain, Founder of ConnectedCapital.Fund; Bobby Sharma, Co-Founder of ConnectedCapital.Fund; Rob Beardsley, Founder of Lone Star Capital; Michael Fugler, SEC Attorney and Investment Banker.

Michael Fugler is a global expert and speaker on Entrepreneurship, an Attorney, Investment Banker, Coach and Consultant who has spent a significant part of his career providing extensive consulting and guidance to Family Offices and small institutional investors throughout Europe, the USA and Asia.

Today Mr. Fugler focuses on helping entrepreneurs acquire, build and sell companies and searches to discover the next successful entrepreneurs, inventors, dreamers, creators and innovators. He also works with foreign investors and entrepreneurs desiring to establish business and investments in the USA.

Mr. Fugler discussed Legal, Compliance, and Regulatory Information for Private Fund of Fund Managers, touching on Rules that may impact them. He also discussed how the Fund of Fund Industry process works.

Michael Fugler stated, It was obvious from the depth of the questions asked that the Webinar was attended by very engaged, Private Fund of Fund Managers with serious interest in the process.

ConnectedCapital.Funds co-founder Bobby Sharma stated, Michaels expertise and insights were invaluable as we delved into the intricacies of Fund of Funds and Co-GPs. As a distinguished panel member, his contributions helped attendees gain a deeper understanding of these models, their structures, benefits and challenges.

Mr. Fugler focuses his attention on helping entrepreneurs build companies. He has been a licensed Attorney for 50+ years with areas of interest in securities, international law and finance and international investment and merchant banking. He has also been an Investment Banker for many years establishing offices and providing extensive consulting and guidance to small institutional investors throughout Europe and the USA, having been FINRA registered with Series 7, 24, 63, 79 and 99 licenses. He served as Chairman of the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) and EURO Financial Network, Inc. (EFN).

ConnectedCapital.Fund is a supportive community for Capital Raise Partners, Fund Managers and Family Office Investors, specifically designed to help clients raise capital more effectively, secure better deals and eliminate the feeling of isolation. With decades of combined experience in capital raising and Fund of Fund Management, we offer a collaborative solution. Our platform helps you find best-in-class deals with top-tier operators, perform thorough due diligence to avoid potential pitfalls and eliminate the stress of raising capital alone.

Avestor, Inc. created a customizable fund with unique algorithms in its Platform, a first of its kind product that simplifies life for capital raisers and provides flexibility and transparency for investors. Its many Private Fund Managers are building their own customizable funds, each with its own unique business model and investment opportunities.

