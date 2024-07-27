Explore Colorado’s Rivers With Professional Training From Rigs Fly Fishing Guide School

Ridgeway Independent Guides Service proudly offers guided fly fishing and rafting experiences throughout Ouray County, Colorado.

Ridgeway Independent Guides Service, conveniently located for visitors and locals alike, proudly offers guided fly fishing and rafting experiences throughout Ouray County, Colorado. These services are provided with a complete commitment to excellence, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Our fly fishing guide school in Colorado helps to take individual skills to the next level. Drivers can see numerous opportunities to cast a line as they drive into town, but can they recognize the best places to catch something? Do they know how to adapt to changing conditions?

At RIGS Fly Shop and Guide Service, those questions can be answered.

SKILL IMPROVEMENT STARTS AT RIGS

Although most people can cast a line and learn some basic techniques on their own, fly fishing has some critical components to review. From the overhead to the roll, mastering a smooth, controlled motion is necessary to improve personal accuracy.

Knot tying is another component of the Colorado fly fishing experience. This skill attaches flies, leaders, and tippets based on the conditions and the species pursued. By matching the flies to local insect hatches in Ouray County, more successful moments are likely to become available.

With fly fishing lessons in Colorado, our team helps anglers accurately identify riffles, pools, and eddies to target fish habitats effectively. From there, the lessons include handling and landing with proper rod angles and pressure to avoid losing them from the hook.

The skills learned at our Colorado fishing guide school, along with patience and practice, can help anyone enhance their experience and help others to do the same.

WHY TAKE LESSONS BEFORE FLY FISHING IN OURAY COUNTY, CO

Driving along the mountain streams, lakes, and rivers throughout central and southern Colorado can be a relaxing experience. It can also lead some anglers to believe that fly fishing in those spaces is easy and safe.

Taking lessons on how to fish in Ouray County before venturing into the wilderness sets anglers up for success. Guided experiences in our best areas will help to find the right species to pursue in the areas that fit individual needs and preferences.

Taking lessons now will also help beginners prevent the development of poor habits that can be challenging to correct later. For experts, these interactions can open new perspectives that could make slight changes to their mindsets so that even more success is possible.

Gaining knowledge and practicing skills in a structured setting with local experts boosts individual confidence when fly fishing alone. For those wanting to become guides locally or wherever they call home, this investment helps to build a desirable future.

About RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service

Based in Ridgway, RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service was founded in 2001 by Tim Patterson to help others embrace his unwavering love of fly fishing. Tim’s wife Heather is a fourth-generation Colorado native, and they have brought an incredible team together that share the same passion for outdoor adventures. Through partnerships with the US Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Colorado State Parks & Wildlife, each guest can explore diverse waters and personal experiences.