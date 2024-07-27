Innovative Family Therapy Offers New Therapists, Extended Hours, and Support Groups for Flexibility and Affordability

Innovative Family Therapy is working hard to make mental health resources accessible to everyone.

Affordable online therapy might seem out of reach for many, but it does not need to be. Innovative Family Therapy proudly offers extended hours, support groups, and new therapists to ensure each session is flexible and affordable. By meeting today’s modern schedule demands, finding the necessary resources to get through each day is easier than ever.

We are proud to welcome Kathy Begley, Carmellia Jackson-Hurley, and Sonja Stewart to the Innovative Family Therapy team!

Our options for individual and group therapy in Louisville, KY, are consistently growing. Here are the choices we currently offer for those looking for more online support.

• Affordable couples therapy to help relationships continue thriving.

• Weekend therapy that fits into current lifestyles better.

• Extended hours for all sessions, including afternoons, evenings, and Saturdays.

BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH AN ONLINE THERAPIST

Scheduling regular sessions with a trusted online therapist can deliver several potential advantages. At Innovative Family Therapy, we take pride in being able to have our services accessible from anywhere with a data or an Internet connection. This structure eliminates the need to travel so that you can receive personalized help within a busy schedule.

Secondly, our affordable online therapy options provide comfort and privacy. Attending sessions at home or in a private space makes people feel at ease and willing to discuss their pressing issues or concerns.

With online therapy, the scheduling options have less rigidity. We can accommodate different work schedules or personal commitments that would typically restrict some people from accessing therapeutic options.

Our team provides access to a broader range of therapists than one can usually find at the typical in-person practice. Instead of shopping around to find a relationship that feels “right,” more time is spent working toward a healthier outcome.

Finally, online therapies ensure continuity of care for anyone who travels frequently, needs to move, or has their benefits changed. It is a straightforward option that ensures the therapeutic relationship continues without interruption.

ONLINE THERAPY REDUCES THE STIGMA ASSOCIATED WITH CARE

Our affordable group therapy options and individual sessions proactively work to encourage people to find the care they need. Even though people attend the sessions, there is still a sense of anonymity to the process, making it easier to take those critical first steps toward healing, peace, and rejuvenation.

Being in a familiar environment can make some people feel safer or more comfortable, especially if they are anxious about the therapeutic process. As barriers are removed, more openness and honesty can enter the process, which is why online connections are so helpful.

About Innovative Family Therapy

Growing from an individual therapist in private practice to a group practice with multiple support systems, Innovative Family Therapy delivers actionable tools and exercises to help anyone rise up and declare victory over their mental health concerns. Each session is designed to empower, rebuild, restore, and renew the individual. Sessions can be in-person or by video call to ensure complete comfort with the process.