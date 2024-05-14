Introducing Happy Gut: Moderate Unveils Revolutionary Solution for Optimal Digestive Health

The brand, Moderate, a leading advocate for holistic well-being, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: “Happy Gut.” Building on its commitment to natural solutions backed by rigorous scientific research, moderate introduces Happy Gut, a cutting-edge formula crafted to support digestive wellness and overall gut health.

With Clinically Backed and 100% Natural Blend, Moderate is committed to addressing significant health issues, and Happy Gut is one aspect of that. Moderate continues to pave the way in the health the successful and wellness sector owing to its commitment to efficacy, quality, and transparency, following launch of its flagship product in August 2023.

Happy Gut is the culmination of extensive research and development, incorporating the worlds most researched and clinically validated probiotic strains along with a unique prebiotic & digestive blend. With many studies backing its efficacy, Happy Gut boasts a potent blend of 9 clinically proven strains, delivering 20 billion cells per serving. This powerhouse formula is engineered to aid in metabolic health, weight management, GUT health and promote optimal overall digestive functions including bloating, acidity, constipation etc. Key to the unparalleled effectiveness of Happy Gut is its utilization of MICROBACTM GG technology, which enhances probiotic activity by up to 5 times compared to standard probiotic blends. Additionally, including FOSSENCETM, a plant-derived prebiotic fiber, further enriches the product, aiding in mineral absorption and nurturing a beneficial microbiome within the gut.

“Moderate is thrilled to introduce Happy Gut to our customers, this groundbreaking holistic product reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing nature’s potential to address pressing health concerns. With this innovative product, we continue our mission to provide natural, scientifically validated solutions to common health concerns. Happy Gut represents a significant step forward in overall digestive wellness, empowering individuals to nurture their gut health & metabolism and live their best lives.” said, Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder of Moderate