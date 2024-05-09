Sardina Systems Relaunches Its Partner Program: Explore New Benefits and Sail with Sardina Systems

With over a decade of experience in the cloud market, Sardina Systems boasts a robust partnership network, featuring dozens of innovative companies such as Vespertec, HPE, Megware, PT. Pan Solusi Intodata, and Ambedded Technology, among others. This year, Sardina Systems has hoisted the sails higher and divided its partners into three distinct categories, each tailored for a smoother voyage and personalized rewards:

Solution Providers network represents software vendors and a diverse range of products, from powerful embedded open-source solutions to innovative technologies that seamlessly integrate with or complement FishOS, Sardina Systems’ ultra-reliable cloud management platform.

The Hardware Partners category includes industry-leading hardware providers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Data Centers. Together, the mission is to deliver optimal and fully automated experiences, including Sardina Systems’ FishOS – Integrated Solution. This comprehensive approach not only saves costs and cuts excessive bureaucracy but also scales businesses efficiently.

A global network of Resellers and Distributors includes a wide array of technological vendors, cloud providers, system integrators companies, infrastructure alliances, and IT consultancy brands.

“In the world of open-source, community and collaboration are paramount. At Sardina Systems, our main objective is to provide customers with an exceptional experience. That’s why FishOS isn’t just a platform; it’s the gateway to a cloud-as-a-service adventure that’s both seamless and engaging. Together with our extensive network of partners, we’re delivering powerful, flexible, and reliable solutions without boundaries.” – Kenneth Tan, Executive Director at Sardina Systems.

Why Set Sail with Sardina Systems?

– Smart Cloud Platform for Custom Offerings:

It is possible to expand horizons by relying on FishOS, an innovative cloud management software built on OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph, as the foundation of the customers’ businesses. Companies may deliver a comprehensive solution by integrating the software or services with FishOS.

– Solution Design:

Sardina Systems can be the navigator in crafting solution architecture. While collaborating closely with Sardina Systems, companies ensure that solution aligns perfectly with common business objectives.

– Community Engagement:

The course towards influential communities may be set with Sardina Systems’ active promotion and access to a vast collaborative network through the affiliations with OpenInfra Foundation and Open Compute Project Foundation.

– Deep Product Expertise and Technological Insights:

The crew can be equipped with the knowledge and support of Sardina Systems’ technical experts. From demos to training sessions, the tools to ensure the team is ready to set sail confidently are provided.

– Business Profitability and Growth:

New revenue streams can be discovered and profitability can be maximized with Sardina Systems’ lucrative incentives and discounts. This partnering opens doors to new markets and opportunities.

– Sales and Marketing Support:

Sardina Systems’ commitment to success includes providing the team with consultations and various resources to effectively market the offering and drive sales. Additionally, content-based and monetary-based programs (MDFs) are provided to tailor to different partner levels.

Join Sardina Systems’ Sail Program now! Whether a hardware manufacturer, system integrator, or software vendor, partnering with Sardina Systems means embracing flexibility, efficiency, and dynamic technological development for the company itself and its customers.