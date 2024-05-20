“Keepin’ It Country with MTS’ Richard and Donna Lynch” Radio Show Debuts on Real Roots Radio

Country music fans, get ready for an exciting new radio show that promises to bring you the best of traditional and contemporary country music! MTS’ Richard and Donna Lynch are thrilled to announce last week’s debut of their brand-new radio show, “Keepin’ It Country with Richard and Donna Lynch.” The show premiered on May 11, 2024, on the Real Roots Radio network.

Listeners can tune in every Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM to enjoy a mix of country hits, interviews with special guests, and insights into the world of country music from one of the genre’s most beloved artists. The show will be broadcast on the following stations:

WBZI-Xenia: AM 1500 and FM 100.3

WKFI-Wilmington: AM 1090 and FM 106.7

WEDI-Eaton, Dayton, and Indiana: AM 1130 and FM 105.5

For those outside the broadcast area, “Keepin’ It Country with Richard and Donna Lynch” will also be available worldwide via the Real Roots Radio website at www.realrootsradio.com. Listeners can also download the Real Roots Radio app on their smartphones or simply ask Alexa to play Real Roots Radio.

About Richard Lynch:

Richard Lynch’s illustrious career spans over four decades, filled with numerous country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts. His music has been featured in renowned publications such as Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and Maverick. Richard has made appearances on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, and Fox TV, among others. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell, Leona Williams, and Grammy Winner Rhonda Vincent.

Together with his wife, Donna, Richard owns the Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH. He is also the co-founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, which supports veterans.

Don’t miss “Keepin’ It Country with Richard and Donna Lynch” on Real Roots Radio. Tune in for a heartwarming, foot-tapping experience that celebrates the rich traditions of country music.

See you on the radio.

For more information, please visit www.richardlynchband.com.